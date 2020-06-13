Oregon COVID-19 Update: 158 new cases; 1 new death

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 158 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 5,535.

One more person has died, raising the state’s death toll to 174.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (3), Jefferson (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (14), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (47), Polk (7), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14).

Deschutes County’s number of cases remains at 137. Crook County has now reported eight cases while Jefferson County has reported 67.

More than 164,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.