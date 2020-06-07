Oregon COVID-19 Update: 146 new cases, 2 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported 146 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count since the pandemic began in Oregon.

The new cases bring Oregon’s total to 4,808.

The high number is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number, the OHA said.

An outbreak of 65 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County.

The investigation into the outbreak started June 2, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees.

State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public is considered low.

One new death in the state brings the death toll to 164.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Deschutes (2), Hood River (12), Lincoln (61), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (5), Wasco (2), Washington (8), Yamhill (4).

Deschutes County’s new cases bring the total to 135; 113 of those patients have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 6 cases while Jefferson County has reported 57.

Persons who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about their risk of exposure are encouraged to contact their health care provider.

Additional information for this outbreak, along with all active and resolved workplace outbreaks, will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published on June 10.

The 12 new cases in Hood River today also are linked to outbreaks at seasonal agricultural facilities.

The 22 new cases in Multnomah County appear to be from sporadic sources.

Although the number is high today, the overall rate of infection in Oregon remains among the lowest in the United States.

Today’s case count serves as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene.