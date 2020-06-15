Oregon COVID-19 Update: 101 new cases; 2 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 5,636.

Two more people have died, raising the state’s death toll to 176.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).

Deschutes County’s number of cases remains at 137. Crook County has now reported eight cases while Jefferson County has reported 67.

More than 168,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.