Oregon COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000; 27 now dead

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 27, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

The 69 new cases reported statewide brings the total now to 1,068.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (3), Klamath (1), Lane (3), Linn (2), Marion (10), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (12), Yamhill (3).

In Central Oregon, 39 people have tested positive in Deschutes County; one person has tested positive in Crook County.

The OHA reports 570 people have tested negative in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Oregon’s 27th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County. It is unknown at this time if she had underlying medical conditions.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,068 19,556 27 Deschutes County 39 497 0 Crook County 1 30 0 Jefferson County 0 43 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/3/2020 (the last report from the county.)

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 17 Male 19 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 39 or younger 9 Age 40 to 59 8 Age 60 to 69 8 Age 70 or older 11 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 19 No travel history 17 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 14 Has not been hospitalized 22



