Oregon COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000; 27 now dead

 4/5/2020

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 27, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

The 69 new cases reported statewide brings the total now to 1,068.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (3), Klamath (1), Lane (3), Linn (2), Marion (10), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (12), Yamhill (3).

In Central Oregon, 39 people have tested positive in Deschutes County; one person has tested positive in Crook County.

The OHA reports 570 people have tested negative in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Oregon’s 27th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County. It is unknown at this time if she had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS

Positive

Negative

Deaths
Oregon 1,068 19,556 27
Deschutes County 39 497 0
Crook County 1 30 0
Jefferson County 0 43 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/3/2020 (the last report from the county.)

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 13
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex
Female 17
Male 19
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age 39 or younger 9
Age 40 to 59 8
Age 60 to 69 8
Age 70 or older 11
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel
Travel history (domestic or international) 19
No travel history 17
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever
Ever hospitalized 14
Has not been hospitalized 22


Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.Stay informed about COVID-19:

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

 

