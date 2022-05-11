by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunday is the deadline to apply for controlled or premium hunt licenses in Oregon and the state fish and wildlife department is reminding hunters about some changes for 2022.

Licenses can be applied for online at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife until 11:59 p.m. on May 15. They can also be purchased at a license sale agent during store hours, ODFW said.

Nearly 165,000 controlled hunt applications had been sold as of May 1. ODFW said there were more than 526,000 last year with most coming in the final week before the deadline.

“We again urge hunters to not wait until the last minute this year,” ODFW Licensing Services Manager Jeannine Smith said in a statement. “The majority of applications come in during the last few days before the deadline and our hold and email response times peak.”

Applications cost $8 per hunt series (buck deer, antlerless deer, elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goat), but that’s in addition to an annual hunting license.

The following is from ODFW.

Here are some tips for applying for a controlled hunt, see how-to for step-by-step instructions to apply online.

Use group purchase. One person can apply for an entire hunting party and for their family and friends. Directions on how to use Group Purchase.

Double-check regulations before applying. Even if you've applied for the same hunt for years, check your hunt number and be sure the hunt hasn't changed.

Don't wait until the last minute. ODFW offices are closed so staff will not be available to help customers by phone or email during the weekend. If you wait until the last weekend and have problems with your online account, ODFW recommends you visit a license agent to make your purchase.

Be sure to apply for a Premium Hunt— deer, elk and pronghorn antelope tags with a four-month season (Aug. 1-Nov. 30) and any-sex bag limit. Everyone has an equal chance to draw these tags (including non-residents). Premium tags are additional meaning you can also hunt a controlled or general season.

Change your mind after applying? You have until June 1 to change your hunt choice through your account or license sale agent.

Big game herds fared well over the winter, as the mild weather resulted in little over-winter morality. But severe drought conditions are exacerbating poor habitat conditions for mule deer resulting in some emergency tag reductions.

If you have problems with your online account, call Licensing at (503) 947-6101 or email odfw.websales@odfw.oregon.gov.