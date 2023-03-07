Auto sales and repairs leads Oregon top 10 consumer complaints for 2022

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Car sales and repairs. Telecommunications. Imposter scams.

These top the list of the ten most common consumer complaints in Oregon in 2022, the Oregon Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

It’s the third year in a row those three topped the list.

RELATED: IRS warns about new tax scams to claim false credits

RELATED: Redmond man charged in $100,000 theft investigation involving local company

Here is the full top 10.

Auto Sales and Repairs (1,050 complaints) Telecommunications (778 complaints) Imposter Scams/Fraudulent Entity (697 complaints) Financial, Credit and Lending (554 complaints) Health and Medical (475 complaints) Travel Services and Products (191 complaints) Towing (190 complaints) Construction Contractors (187 complaints) Grocery, Food and Beverage (184 complaints) Real Estate (178 complaints)

A new category appears on the list this year — towing. It comes weeks after the Oregon DOJ filed a lawsuit against Retriever Towing, claiming the company illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the lot owners.

“We hope this lawsuit will send a message to all towing companies around the state that they’ll be held accountable for violating the law,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement. “Especially when it snows, — as it recently did — tow trucks are out in force due to the number of abandoned vehicles. If your car was towed during this time and you feel you were overcharged or otherwise unfairly treated, please call our consumer hotline at 1-877-877-9392 for help.”

Consumers can find free resources to stay safe from fraud and scams at https://www.doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection/sales-scams-fraud/more-scams-fraud-resources/

If you feel you may have fallen victim to a fraud or scam, you can reach out to the Oregon Department of Justice online at www.oregonconsumer.gov or call their Consumer Complaint Hotline at 1-877-877-9392.