Oregon confirms first 3 cases of omicron variant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say Oregon is the latest state to confirm cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday said three cases of the variant were detected in the state — in Multnomah and Washington counties.

Oregon Health & Science University Laboratory conducted the sequencing that detected the variant.

The cases involve a Washington County resident in their 30s, a Washington County resident in their 20s and a Multnomah County resident in their 20s.

Officials say all were fully vaccinated.

Gov. Kate Brown says getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot and wearing a mask are the most effective ways to keep people safe from omicron, delta, and other COVID-19 variants.