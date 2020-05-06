Oregon Community Foundation issues $1.3 million to local nonprofits

The Oregon Community Foundation on Wednesday announced it has issued nearly $1.3 million in grants to 39 local nonprofits to help with economic hardships caused by the COVID outbreak.
The local funds are part of $14.3 million in donations, with grants of $13.3 million distributed to 508 nonprofits across the state.
“Oregonians have always come together in a crisis, and today is no different. The bond holding us together is strong and we’ve proven our ability to rise to challenges of all kinds. We understand the importance of supporting our most vulnerable residents,” said Max Williams, president and CEO of Oregon Community Foundation. “The COVID-19 outbreak is a threat to our public health, economic security and community stability.”
The Central Oregon nonprofits receiving funds are:
A Circle of Friends, Oregon – $50,000
Bethlehem Inn – $61,000
Camp Tamarack – $15,000
CASA of Central Oregon – $20,000
Central Oregon Youth Orchestra – $10,000
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center – $2,000
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – $4,500
Council on Aging of Central Oregon – $82,000
DAWNS House – $10,000
Every Child Central Oregon – $15,000
Family Access Network Foundation – $38,500
Habitat for Humanity-La Pine/Sunriver – $7,000
HAVEN From Domestic Violence – $14,000
Heart of Oregon Corps, Inc. – $31,750
High Desert Food & Farm Alliance – $5,000
J Bar J Youth Services – $28,000
Jericho Road – $7,000
KIDS Center – $635
Kids Club of Jefferson County – $23,600
La Pine Community Kitchen – $7,000
Mid-Columbia Community Action Council – $39,400
MountainStar Family Relief Nursery – $10,000
NeighborImpact – $133,600
New Priorities Family Services – $12,000
Reach Out NP – $5,000
REACH Redmond – $80,000
Redemption House – $10,000
Rimrock Trails Adolescent Treatment Services – $10,000
Saving Grace: Imagine Life Without Violence – $74,500
Shepherd’s House – $33,000
Society of St. Vincent de Paul, La Pine – $5,000
St. Charles Foundation, Inc. – $18,000
St. Vincent de Paul of Crook County – $15,000
The Giving Plate – $45,000
The Shepherds House – $10,000
Trinity Episcopal Church of Bend – $1,000
United Way of Deschutes County – $31,000
Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades – $50,000
Warm Springs Community Action Team – $20,500
