Oregon Community Foundation issues $1.3 million to local nonprofits

The Oregon Community Foundation on Wednesday announced it has issued nearly $1.3 million in grants to 39 local nonprofits to help with economic hardships caused by the COVID outbreak.

The local funds are part of $14.3 million in donations, with grants of $13.3 million distributed to 508 nonprofits across the state.

“Oregonians have always come together in a crisis, and today is no different. The bond holding us together is strong and we’ve proven our ability to rise to challenges of all kinds. We understand the importance of supporting our most vulnerable residents,” said Max Williams, president and CEO of Oregon Community Foundation. “The COVID-19 outbreak is a threat to our public health, economic security and community stability.”

The Central Oregon nonprofits receiving funds are:

A Circle of Friends, Oregon – $50,000

Bethlehem Inn – $61,000

Camp Tamarack – $15,000

CASA of Central Oregon – $20,000

Central Oregon Youth Orchestra – $10,000

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center – $2,000

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – $4,500

Council on Aging of Central Oregon – $82,000

DAWNS House – $10,000

Every Child Central Oregon – $15,000

Family Access Network Foundation – $38,500

Habitat for Humanity-La Pine/Sunriver – $7,000

HAVEN From Domestic Violence – $14,000

Heart of Oregon Corps, Inc. – $31,750

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance – $5,000

J Bar J Youth Services – $28,000

Jericho Road – $7,000

KIDS Center – $635

Kids Club of Jefferson County – $23,600

La Pine Community Kitchen – $7,000

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council – $39,400

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery – $10,000

NeighborImpact – $133,600

New Priorities Family Services – $12,000

Reach Out NP – $5,000

REACH Redmond – $80,000

Redemption House – $10,000

Rimrock Trails Adolescent Treatment Services – $10,000

Saving Grace: Imagine Life Without Violence – $74,500

Shepherd’s House – $33,000

Society of St. Vincent de Paul, La Pine – $5,000

St. Charles Foundation, Inc. – $18,000

St. Vincent de Paul of Crook County – $15,000

The Giving Plate – $45,000

The Shepherds House – $10,000

Trinity Episcopal Church of Bend – $1,000

United Way of Deschutes County – $31,000

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades – $50,000

Warm Springs Community Action Team – $20,500