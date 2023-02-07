Central Oregon schools getting $4.1 million from state Common School Fund

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon school districts will receive a combined $4.1 million after the announcement Tuesday of a record amount of funds available from the 2023 Common School Fund.

The Oregon Department of Public Lands says $72.2 million will be distributed statewide for K-12 schools.

Here are the distributions for Central Oregon:

Bend‐La Pine: $2,225,971

Redmond: $887,077

Crook County: $411,577

Jefferson County 509J: $352,921

Sisters: $139,706

Culver: $82,506

No surprise here. Portland — the state’s largest district — gets the most money at $6.4 million.

The smallest distribution — $69 — goes to the Double O School District in Hines, located southwest of Burns.

The average 2023 distribution is approximately $367,000.

You can see the full, statewide list at this link.

The Department of State Lands says the Common School Fund has supported Oregon schools since statehood, when the federal government granted nearly 3.4 million acres “for the use of schools.” The State Land Board was established to oversee these school lands, which generate revenue for the Fund.