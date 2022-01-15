Oregon Coast under tsunami advisory after undersea volcano erupts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An undersea volcano has erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.

A tsunami advisory is in effect for Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific coast.

In Oregon, the National Weather Service forecasts waves to arrive between 8 and 9 a.m.

“If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas,” the advisory reads.

Forecasts indicate waves between 1 to 3 feet.

The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest.

On Tonga, there are no immediate reports of injuries or damage as communications with the small nation remain cut off.

Video posted to social media shows large waves washing ashore, swirling around homes and buildings.

New Zealand’s military says it’s on standby.

Satellite images show a 3-mile-wide plume of ash, steam and gas rising into the air 12 miles high.

Tonga’s King Tupou VI was reportedly evacuated from his palace near the shore, among the many residents who headed for safety.

About 105,000 people live in Tonga.

The Associated Press contributed to this report