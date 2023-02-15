▶️ VIDEO: Coast Guard helicopter rescues 3 surfers off Oregon coast

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard rescued three surfers in distress Sunday near Agate Beach.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a report just before 2 p.m. Sunday of two male surfers in distress who were being pushed up against rocks near Agate Beach.

Watchstanders diverted a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay and directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport to assist the people.

The boatcrew arrived on scene at approximately 2:15 p.m. and located one surfer on the rocks and one in the water.

RELATED: VIDEO: Huge wave capsizes boat off Oregon as USCG rescues swimmer

RELATED: Arrest made in stolen yacht rescue, ‘Goonies’ fish incident

Due to the rocks and rough surf, the boatcrew was unable to navigate close enough to rescue the surfers.

The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 2:50 p.m. and located three people in distress on the rocks.

The aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer, hoisted two people to the helicopter and transported them to shore, where members from Newport Fire Department were waiting to provide assistance.

The aircrew returned on scene and hoisted the final third person from the rocks and transported him to shore.

The information above is from a U.S. Coast Guard press release