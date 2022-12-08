by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Christmas tree cutting is one of the most beloved seasonal traditions. It also comes with its own set of laws.

“When cutting down your Christmas tree, you want to be at least 150 feet away from the nearest recreation site, campground or roadway,” Jamie Ollie with the Deschutes National Forest Service said. “You also want to make sure that you’re on national forest lands and that you’re not on private property.”

Trees also have a size limit. They must be under 12 feet and within 20 feet of the nearest tree.

RELATED: Bend Salvation Army in need of bell ringers to help donation push

RELATED: Thousands watch as the Christmas spirit rolls through Bend at annual parade

Christmas tree cutting also requires a permit. You can buy one here.

Ollie says the popular seasonal practice has environmental benefits.

“Forests in central Oregon have historically seen disturbance every five to 15 years, whether that’s a fire regime or any other type of disturbance,” Ollie said. “So when you do come out her and cut down the Christmas tree, you are helping out the forest by removing some of that loading of excess trees in the environment.”

Permits are valid through Dec. 31.