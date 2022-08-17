Want to have a child in Oregon? Here’s how much the first year costs.

Having a child in Oregon costs nearly $29,000 in the first year, according to an analysis by LendingTree.
Through a compilation of data by the Economic Policy Institute, Policy Scout and others, LendingTree said it costs parents $28,870 in the first year of the child’s life.
- $12,224 – Average cost of childbirth
- $11,839 – Average cost of childcare
- $4,808 – Average cost of health insurance
Despite that price, Oregon isn’t the most expensive state in the country to have a child. In fact, it’s not even in the top 10.
The most expensive states to have a child are:
- Alaska — $37,261
- Massachusetts — $35,496
- New York — $35,457
- Wisconsin — $32,937
- New Jersey — $32,250
- California — $31,954
- Vermont — $30,969
- Connecticut — $30,872
- Illinois — $30,679
- Wyoming — $30,293
Oregon is No. 15 on the list.
Washington came in 13th at $29,045.
Idaho is one of the least-expensive states at $22,951, ranking 46th.
Arkansas is the cheapest state at $20,637.
LendingTree says things that can drive up costs include:
- Extra prenatal doctor visits
- Unexpected diagnostic tests
- Chorionic Villus Sampling
- NIPS Test
- Amniocentesis
- Additional Ultrasounds
- Complications that require additional medical attention
- Premature birth
- Unexpected delivery costs
- Lactation Consulting and Breast Pumps