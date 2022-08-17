Want to have a child in Oregon? Here’s how much the first year costs.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Wednesday, August 17th 2022

Having a child in Oregon costs nearly $29,000 in the first year, according to an analysis by LendingTree.

Through a compilation of data by the Economic Policy Institute, Policy Scout and others, LendingTree said it costs parents $28,870 in the first year of the child’s life.

  • $12,224 – Average cost of childbirth
  • $11,839 – Average cost of childcare
  • $4,808 – Average cost of health insurance

Despite that price, Oregon isn’t the most expensive state in the country to have a child. In fact, it’s not even in the top 10. 

The most expensive states to have a child are:

  1. Alaska — $37,261
  2. Massachusetts — $35,496
  3. New York — $35,457
  4. Wisconsin — $32,937
  5. New Jersey — $32,250
  6. California — $31,954
  7. Vermont — $30,969
  8. Connecticut — $30,872
  9. Illinois — $30,679
  10. Wyoming — $30,293

Oregon is No. 15 on the list.

Washington came in 13th at $29,045.

Idaho is one of the least-expensive states at $22,951, ranking 46th.

Arkansas is the cheapest state at $20,637.

LendingTree says things that can drive up costs include:

  • Extra prenatal doctor visits
  • Unexpected diagnostic tests
  • Chorionic Villus Sampling
  • NIPS Test
  • Amniocentesis
  • Additional Ultrasounds
  • Complications that require additional medical attention
  • Premature birth
  • Unexpected delivery costs
  • Lactation Consulting and Breast Pumps
