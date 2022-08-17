Want to have a child in Oregon? Here’s how much the first year costs.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Having a child in Oregon costs nearly $29,000 in the first year, according to an analysis by LendingTree.

Through a compilation of data by the Economic Policy Institute, Policy Scout and others, LendingTree said it costs parents $28,870 in the first year of the child’s life.

$12,224 – Average cost of childbirth

$11,839 – Average cost of childcare

$4,808 – Average cost of health insurance

Despite that price, Oregon isn’t the most expensive state in the country to have a child. In fact, it’s not even in the top 10.

The most expensive states to have a child are:

Alaska — $37,261 Massachusetts — $35,496 New York — $35,457 Wisconsin — $32,937 New Jersey — $32,250 California — $31,954 Vermont — $30,969 Connecticut — $30,872 Illinois — $30,679 Wyoming — $30,293

Oregon is No. 15 on the list.

Washington came in 13th at $29,045.

Idaho is one of the least-expensive states at $22,951, ranking 46th.

Arkansas is the cheapest state at $20,637.

LendingTree says things that can drive up costs include: