Central Oregon cheer teams win state hardware; Caldera wins 1st team trophy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another first for Central Oregon’s newest high school, Caldera. The cheerleading team rocked it at the state championships, along with some other High Desert schools.

The Wolfpack cheerleaders took 4th in the 5A Traditional division. The Bend-La Pine School District says it’s the first OSAA team trophy to be won by the high school that opened in 2021.

The Ridgeview Ravens from Redmond took second in that division. Lebanon won the title.

And in the COED Traditional division, the Redmond Panthers took third behind McMinnville and Tualatin.

