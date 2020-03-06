Oregon census to begin in Warm Springs

Oregon’s 2020 Census count will begin in Warm Springs.

The U.S. Census Bureau asked the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to be the location for the first count on March 12th – the first day the 2020 Census can be completed online.

George Aguilar Sr., a Wasco elder and life-long resident of Warm Springs is a Korean War veteran, who has worked as a laborer, fisherman, logger, construction manager, and author, turns 90 this year. He will complete the first count for the 2020 Census for Oregon at his home privately.

A 2020 Census kick-off event will follow at the Agency Longhouse on Kot-Num Road beginning at 9 a.m.

Census data directly impacts how the federal government allocates more than $675 billion every year for programs and services vital for Tribal Communities, like Medicaid, social services, housing, public safety, Veterans services, emergency preparedness, education, school lunches and more.

“The Census happens every 10 years. In the past, our reservation community has been undercounted. We don’t want that to be the case in 2020,” said Tribal Council Chairman Raymond Tsumpti Sr. “I encourage all our Tribal Members and Warm Springs residents to participate in the census to help provide a better future for our community and future generations.”

The 2020 Census started in January in a remote part of rural Alaska. For the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging most participants to fill out the form online, although they can still answer the questions by telephone or by returning a paper form.

The 2020 count will help determine the allocation of $1.5 trillion in federal spending and how many congressional seats each state gets.

You can get more info here: https://2020census.gov/