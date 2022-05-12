Cartel-financed Oregon pot farms expand to growing indoors

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are expanding to large indoor grows.

A state police official described the new challenge as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to figure out how to combat cannabis-related problems.

The Task Force on Cannabis-Derived Intoxicants and Illegal Cannabis Production is also responsible for recommending funding and command structure to enable law enforcement to combat illegal cannabis production, regulations on genetic engineering of cannabis and changes to state laws to address labor trafficking and water theft by the cartel-financed pot farms.

