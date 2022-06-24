Oregon candidates react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Oregon is not one of those states.

Here are reactions from candidates running for Oregon offices:

Christine Drazan, Republican nominee for governor

“Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Oregon will continue to have among the most extreme abortion laws in the country and around the world. As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.”

Tina Kotek, Democratic nominee for governor

“Our right to control our own bodies and futures has been gutted. I’m furious. I’m deeply concerned for women around the country. “Here is what I want Oregonians to know right now: Abortion access is protected here in Oregon, I made sure of that. As House Speaker, I worked to pass the nation’s strongest reproductive health law, ensuring that abortion access would be protected here, no matter what the Supreme Court decides. As your Governor, and the only candidate with the support of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, Pro-Choice Oregon and The Mother PAC, I will stand up to fight for reproductive freedom. That’s a promise. “Make no mistake: reproductive freedom is on the ballot in Oregon this year. Republican candidate Christine Drazan supported a measure to block funding for abortion access and sponsored legislation to criminalize abortion providers. She has even bragged about her long-standing support from anti-abortion extremist group Oregon Right to Life. “Meanwhile, Betsy Johnson just promoted an anti-choice extremist to run ‘Republicans for Betsy.’ With every flip-flop, it’s becoming clearer that Oregonians simply cannot trust her. “Today’s decision makes the stakes of Oregon’s race for Governor crystal clear. We can’t let extremists take us backward.”

Betsy Johnson, Unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor

“I am pro-choice. This is a bedrock issue for me, and frankly, for Oregon. A fundamental right. As Oregon’s independent governor, I will always defend and protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Democratic candidate for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

“Extremist politics has won the day over our fundamental right to make decisions about our own bodies. History will hang its head on this somber step backwards by the U.S. Supreme Court majority. We know this ruling will negatively impact the health and wellbeing of so many Americans — we also know it is just the first step for this extremist Court. “Congress must step up to protect our rights where this Court has failed us. My opponent supports this dangerous decision. She has clearly stated her extremist anti-choice views and supports banning abortion before a woman knows she is pregnant, even here in Oregon. I disagree and believe that politicians have no right to make reproductive decisions for us. “When in Congress, I will work to codify and protect a woman’s right to choose. “The stakes are clear: Oregonians must vote pro-choice this November. We need a common-sense leader in Congress who will protect our right to choose, not an anti-choice extremist who could be the deciding vote in Congress for a nation-wide abortion ban.”

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Republican candidate for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District