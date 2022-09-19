University of Oregon apologizes to BYU fans for profane, anti-Mormon chant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Oregon and its student section have apologized to Brigham Young University fans after they were subjected to an offensive chant during Saturday’s football game.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports some Ducks fans were recorded yelling a profane chant against Mormons during the second half of the 41-20 Oregon victory over BYU.

The video was posted on social media, prompting Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to tweet, “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

The Pit Crew, which represents Oregon’s student section, issued an apology, as did The University of Oregon.