Oregon businesses worry about lack of economic backstop

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases surge across Oregon a slew of new restrictions are being implemented in the state beginning Wednesday, as part of a two-week freeze in halt social activities.

Restaurants are once again being limited to take-out only — but this time with the lack of an economic backstop, worrying owners that their business will not be able to survive.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic around 200 restaurants, or 2 percent of Oregon’s restaurants, have permanently closed.

A month into Oregon’s March shutdown, an estimated 81% of Oregon restaurant workers had been laid off or furloughed — impacting 127,000 restaurant workers, according to a national survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association.