Buck deer left to waste in Jefferson County. OSP asks public’s help.

(Editor’s note: The photo of the deer can be seen at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some to see.)
A dead buck deer was found left to waste in the Three Rivers Community of Jefferson County last month. Oregon State Police are asking the public’s help to find who was responsible.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: Oregon Wildlife Commission bans organized hunting contests of coyotes
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP23-290482.
The Turn in Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx
PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:
- 5 Points-Mountain Sheep
- 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
- 5 Points-Moose
- 5 Points-Wolf
- 4 Points-Elk
- 4 Points-Deer
- 4 Points-Antelope
- 4 Points-Bear
- 4 Points-Cougar
Oregon Hunters Association Cash Rewards:
- $2,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose
- $1,000 Elk, Deer, and Antelope
- $600 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf
- $300 Habitat Destruction
- $200 Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags
- $200 Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)
- $200 Game Birds or Furbearers
- $200 Spotlighting
- $200 Snagging/Attempting to Snag
- $200 Game Fish and Shellfish
Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards:
Birds
- $500 Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey
All other protected avian species: see category below for listed species
Mammals
- $500 Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox
Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)
- $1,000 (e.g. wolf, wolverine, kit fox, red tree vole, Canada lynx, sea otter, Columbian white-tailed deer, California brown pelican, western snowy plover, California least tern, northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, short-tailed albatross, streaked horned lark, yellow-billed cuckoo, leatherback sea turtle, olive ridley sea turtle, Oregon spotted frog, green sea turtle, loggerhead sea turtle)