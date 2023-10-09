Buck deer left to waste in Jefferson County. OSP asks public’s help.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: The photo of the deer can be seen at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some to see.)

A dead buck deer was found left to waste in the Three Rivers Community of Jefferson County last month. Oregon State Police are asking the public’s help to find who was responsible.

Troopers responded to the report on Sept. 11. OSP said it was determined the deer was shot three times with a bow. Two arrows were found still in the buck.

No meat was salvaged from the animal and the antlers were still attached.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Buck, doe deer shot, left to waste in Hood River County

RELATED: Oregon Wildlife Commission bans organized hunting contests of coyotes

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP23-290482.

The Turn in Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx

PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:

5 Points-Mountain Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points- Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Oregon Hunters Association Cash Rewards:

$2,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose

$1,000 Elk, Deer , and Antelope

, and Antelope $600 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags

$200 Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)

$200 Game Birds or Furbearers

$200 Spotlighting

$200 Snagging/Attempting to Snag

$200 Game Fish and Shellfish

Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards:

Birds

$500 Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey

All other protected avian species: see category below for listed species

Mammals

$500 Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox

Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)