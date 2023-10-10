▶️ Oregon high school boys volleyball takes big step toward sanctioned sport

The Oregon Schools Activities Association on approved boys high school volleyball as an emerging activity Monday. That means it is being seriously looked at to become a sanctioned sport.
The emerging activity approval allows the OSAA to work with coaches and schools to gage the interest of the sport for the next two years. After that, a decision will be made on whether to make it an official sport.
