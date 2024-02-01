by The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court said Thursday that 10 Republican state senators who staged a record-long walkout last year to stall bills on abortion, transgender health care and gun rights cannot run for reelection. They include Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend.

The decision upholds the secretary of state’s decision to disqualify the senators from the ballot under a voter-approved measure aimed at stopping such boycotts. Measure 113, passed by voters in 2022, amended the state constitution to bar lawmakers from reelection if they have more than 10 unexcused absences.

Last year’s boycott lasted six weeks — the longest in state history — and paralyzed the legislative session, stalling hundreds of bills.

Five lawmakers sued over the secretary of state’s decision — Sens. Tim Knopp of Bend, Daniel Bonham, Suzanne Weber, Dennis Linthicum and Lynn Findley. They were among the 10 GOP senators who racked up more than 10 absences.

RELATED: Shannon Monihan running for Tim Knopp’s senate seat, gets Knopp’s endorsement

RELATED: Bend’s Anthony Broadman on facing Tim Knopp for Senate, Measure 113

Senate Republicans swiftly denounced the ruling, blaming Democrats and unions over the measure that was approved by 68.3% of voters.

“We obviously disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling. But more importantly, we are deeply disturbed by the chilling impact this decision will have to crush dissent,” Knopp said.

During oral arguments before the Oregon Supreme Court in December, attorneys for the senators and the state wrestled over the grammar and syntax of the language that was added to the state constitution after Measure 113 was approved by voters.

The amendment says a lawmaker is not allowed to run “for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.” The senators claimed the amendment meant they could seek another term, since a senator’s term ends in January while elections are held the previous November. They argue the penalty doesn’t take effect immediately, but rather, after they’ve served another term.

The two sides also wrestled with the slight differences in wording that appeared on the actual ballot that voters filled out and the text of the measure as included in the voters’ pamphlet.

The ballot said the result of a vote in favor of the measure would disqualify legislators with 10 or more unexcused absences from holding office for the “term following current term of office.” It did not include the word “election,” as the text of the measure that appeared in the pamphlet did. What appeared in the pamphlet was ultimately added to the state constitution.

The state argued that in casting a “yes” vote in support of the measure, voters intended that legislators with that many absences be barred from running after their current term is up.

“I’m disappointed but can’t say I’m surprised that a court of judges appointed solely by Governor Brown and Governor Kotek would rule in favor of political rhetoric rather than their own precedent. The only winners in this case are Democrat politicians and their union backers,” said Weber, of Tillamook.

“Every legal mind I’ve heard from regardless of political leanings has affirmed that when there is only one interpretation for the plain language of the law, that is final. The language incorporated into the Oregon Constitution was clear and yet the Supreme Court ruled that voter intent, which cannot be determined by any metric, supersedes the Constitution. There is no justice in a political court,” said Bonham, of The Dalles.

Anticipating the possibility that he might be removed from the ballot, Knopp has already endorsed Downtown Bend Business Association Executive Director Shannon Monihan to run for his seat. She’s running as a Republican.

Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman, who announced his candidacy last fall to challenge Knopp as a Democrat, had a press release ready for the ruling. He thanked Knopp for his service.

“Senator Knopp has fought hard for Central Oregon,” Broadman said. “While we did not always see eye to eye, I am grateful for his years of service on behalf of our region. With today’s decision, it’s time for new leadership in Salem on behalf of working families in Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Tumalo, Black Butte, Eagle Crest, and Deschutes County. I look forward to working with Senator Knopp over the remainder of his term to meet our challenges on public safety, housing, and growth in Central Oregon.”

The senators’ lawsuit was filed against Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade, who last August said the boycotting senators were disqualified from seeking reelection. She directed her office’s elections division to implement an administrative rule based on her stance.

All parties in the suit had sought clarity on the issue before the March 2024 filing deadline for candidates who want to run in this year’s election.

The 2023 walkout paralyzed the Legislature for weeks and only ended after Republicans forced concessions from Democrats on a sweeping bill related to expanding access to abortion and transgender health care and another measure regarding the manufacture and transfer of undetectable firearms, known as ghost guns.

Oregon voters approved Measure 113 following Republican walkouts in the Legislature in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed reaction from lawmakers to this report.