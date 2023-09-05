Oregon BottleDrop raises $100,000 for Maui wildfire relief

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The operators of Oregon BottleDrop announced Tuesday they have raised $100,000 to help with wildfire relief efforts in Maui . Here is the full announcement from the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative.

Clackamas, Ore. – The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which operates the BottleDrop network, announced today that it raised $100,000 through its Emergency Fund to support wildfire relief efforts in Maui, Hawaii. Oregonians from across the state stepped up in support of the cause.

Between August 11 and August 31, BottleDrop encouraged its 1 million Green Bag account holders to make donations from their BottleDrop accounts to the OBRC Emergency Fund. In total, nearly $58,000 was raised online from 1,059 account holders transferring their balances to the Fund. Another $17,000 was raised through community members dropping off a total of 174,935 redeemable cans and bottles to BottleDrop Redemption Centers around Oregon. OBRC matched an additional $25,000 to complete the donation.

The Hawaiian Island of Maui has been devastated by wildfires that have claimed hundreds of lives, destroyed property, and ravished thousands of acres of natural areas. Having adopted the nation’s most recent Bottle Bill, Hawaii is a “sister state” to Oregon in employing a deposit return system to reduce litter and improve recycling outcomes.

“We are heartened by the support Oregonians have shown in response to these devastating wildfires,” said Eric Chambers, vice president of strategy and outreach at OBRC. “Ten cents at a time really adds up, and we were humbled by the generosity of Oregonians and the opportunity to leverage the positive power of bottles and cans to provide assistance to a community in need.”

Donations will be directed to Maui United Way , which is working to provide immediate relief to families and nonprofits directly affected by the Maui fire disaster.

“Through our Emergency Fund, established in 2020, we are able to demonstrate how Oregon’s Bottle Bill can empower all of us to support our neighbors, near and far. This donation will have an immediate impact on the relief and rebuilding efforts on Maui, and we are grateful to every person who donated,” Chambers said.