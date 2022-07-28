▶️ BottleDrop donating $10K for cooling centers, including Shepherd’s House

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The operators of Oregon’s BottleDrop service is donating $10,000 to support cooling centers during the current heat wave. That includes Central Oregon’s Shepherd’s House Ministries.

The following is a release from the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative:

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which operates the BottleDrop network, engaged its Emergency Fund this week to contribute $10,000 in support of cooling centers and shelters across Oregon, as they provide critical services for individuals and families seeking refuge from current severe summer heat.

The OBRC Emergency Fund helps support nonprofits during times of crisis. The fund has previously been engaged to support communities devastated by wildfires, Oregon Food Bank at the onset of the COVID19 pandemic, the Oregon Historical Society after it was severely vandalized, warming shelters during last winter’s severe cold weather, and to support Portland-based Mercy Corps’ humanitarian efforts in and around Ukraine.

Oregonians wishing to donate containers to support the Emergency Fund can bring their bottles and cans to any BottleDrop Redemption Center and let staff know they’d like to donate their containers to the effort.

BottleDrop account holders can donate online by logging into their accounts, searching for the nonprofit they wish to support, and clicking the “Donate Now” button. Users will enter how much of their available balance they wish to donate and then the funds will go directly to the nonprofit’s BottleDrop Give account.

This week, BottleDrop’s Emergency Fund is donating $1,000 each to the following nonprofits operating cooling centers and shelters in communities across Oregon: