Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt 2023 begins Wednesday

The third annual Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt begins on Wednesday, with money going to a good cause.

Oregon Bottle Drop is holding the event. They will hide six blue, commemorative bottles around parks and trails, giving daily clues on where to find them.

Clues will be given each day from July 5-9, or until the bottles are all found.

Those who decipher the mysteries and find the bottles get to keep them and choose a local nonprofit to receive $1,000 from Bottle Drop.

The bottles will be placed in six different zones around the state. Central Oregon is in Zone 4.

Contestants have to sign up at the Bottle Drop website to receive the clues. They will also be posted on centraloregondaily.com.

July marks the 52nd anniversary of the Oregon Bottle Bill, which created the nation’s first beverage container redemption system.