Oregon may increase distilled spirits surcharge 100%

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is considering raising the 50 cent surcharge on each bottle of distilled spirits to $1 — an increase of 100%. That’s for the 2023-25 biennium.

The mini-bottle surcharge would go up 25 cents.

OLCC says it would generate an additional $45.2 million for the state general fund.

The public is invited to offer verbal testimony at a commission meeting on April 20 and May 18.

The board of commissioners will vote on the matter on June 15.

RELATED: Deschutes Brewery bringing new non-alcoholic brewing tech in-house

See the full details below on how to submit comment:

Verbal Comment: In order to offer verbal testimony at the April 20th Commission meeting, please email laura.paul@oregon.gov by April 18, 2023 at 5 pm.

To speak at the May 18th Commission meeting, please email laura.paul@oregon.gov by May 16, 2023 at 5 pm. Your name will be placed on the agenda for the meeting you ask to speak at.

Written Public Comment: Per OAR 845-015-0138, the Commission shall consider any written or verbal comments before implementing such a price increase.

Written comments can be submitted beginning April 12, 2023 through June 5, 2023 at 5 PM to:

Laura Paul, Executive Assistant



9079 SE McLoughlin Blvd.



Portland, OR 97222



laura.paul@oregon.gov