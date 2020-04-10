Oregon boosts food stamp funding for April, May

Oregon will add $60 million to its food stamp program to help recipients continue to deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19.

The Department of Human Services announced Thursday it would add $30 million in April and May to help households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregonians are facing unprecedented economic instability and food insecurity,” said DHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “This emergency assistance will help address the food needs our neighbors and communities are suddenly facing.”

SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits.

For most customers this is an EBT card. The additional benefit amount will be disbursed on the schedule below.

Month Day Description of household receiving emergency allotment April 10 Current SNAP households not receiving the SNAP maximum allotment 29 New SNAP customers who did not receive the April 10 allotment and are not receiving the maximum benefit May 8 Current SNAP households not receiving the SNAP maximum allotment 28 New SNAP customers who did not receive the April 10 allotment and are not receiving the maximum benefit

No additional action is needed from Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP. Households that already receive the maximum benefit will not receive any additional benefits.

The table below shows the maximum SNAP benefits based on the number of eligible people in the household.

Household size Max SNAP benefit 1 $194 2 $355 3 $509 4 $646 5 $768 Each additional person +$146

This allotment will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit amount. It is a temporary supplement to help during the current health crisis.

DHS will not be sending individual notices to households about the emergency allotments.

According to the state, roughly 587,000 Oregonians are on food stamps currently.

Questions?

Learn how to apply for SNAP and other benefits online or by phone at https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/COVID-19/Pages/Home.aspx.

SNAP customers can contact their local DHS SSP or AAA office for more information. Find a local office at: oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx

For other ways to connect with DHS, contact 211info:

By calling 2-1-1 from any phone

Text your zip code to 898211

By email at help@211info.org

211info.org

Find other food resources at https://oregonhunger.org/covid-19/.