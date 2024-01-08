Blizzard warning issued for east slopes of Cascades including La Pine, Sunriver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Blizzard Warning for the east slopes of the Cascades, including La Pine, Sunriver starting Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations could reach anywhere from eight inches to three feet over the course of 36 hours.

NWS said in a Sunday afternoon alert that a Winter Weather advisory will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday. Then the Blizzard Warning will go from 4:00 a.m. Tuesday to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

“For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph,” NWS said.

“For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 36 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.”

NWS said travel could be very difficult to impossible during the blizzard. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility below one-quarter of a mile. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

The weather service said travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.