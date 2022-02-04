Oregon bill would offer protections to school superintendents

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill under consideration in the Oregon Senate would offer school superintendents protections from no-cause dismissals.

Senate Bill 1521 would require school boards to provide 12 months of notice before the termination of a superintendent with no cause.

They could still fire superintendents with cause.

The bill text also states that a district cannot direct a superintendent to ignore or violate state or federal law.

It comes after three high-profile superintendent firings in Oregon last year. Opponents, including the superintendent of a district that is flouting a K-12 mask mandate, say the bill would infringe on a school board’s autonomy.