Oregon gas prices set new all-time record; Experts say it won’t stop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon gas prices hit an all-time record Tuesday, with the average for unleaded inching closer to $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, Bend gas prices are even higher than the Oregon average.

Experts say drivers should expect it to keep going up, possibly into Memorial Day weekend.

The average for regular unleaded in Oregon is now $4.85, according to AAA. That’s nearly four cents more since Monday and 16 cents higher than a week ago. Prices have increased $1.51 since the same day a year ago.

The average price in Bend is $4.86, up 14 cents in the past week.

Additionally, average diesel prices in Oregon reached a new record at $5.60 per gallon, with the national average at $5.55.

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in Central Oregon Tuesday was found in Madras — $4.33 at the Safeway and $4.35 at Plateau Travel Plaza on NW Cherry Lane.

RELATED: As gas prices rise, towns add electric car charging stations

In Deschutes County, the cheapest gas is $4.53 at the Mobil on Highway 97 in Redmond and $4.57 at Space Age on Grandview Dr. in Bend and the Towne Pump locations on 3rd Street in Bend and 5th Street in Redmond.

Other average prices in Oregon, according to AAA:

Albany: $4.71 (Up 23 cents in one week)

Corvallis: $4.64 (Up 11 cents)

Eugene- Springfield: $4.82 (Up 15 cents)

Grants Pass: $5.04 (Up 18 cents)

Medford-Ashford: $4.91 (Up 14 cents)

Pendleton: $4.61 (Up 18 cents)

Portland: $4.92 (Up 14 cents)

Salem: $4.77 (Up 20 cents)

RELATED: Cut back or stock up? Record gas prices have locals feeling the pinch

Nationally, the average price is $4.37 a gallon, also a record. It’s up 17 cents from a week ago.

GasBuddy said after fuel prices spiked in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they decreased a little. But they are going up again with the threat of the European Union threatening sanctions on Russian oil.

GasBuddy said don’t be surprised to see prices continue going up through Memorial Day.

“There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet,” GasBuddy said in a blog post.