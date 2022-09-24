Oregon gas prices up more than a dime for 2nd straight day; above $5 in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Saturday, September 24th 2022

For the second consecutive day, gas prices in Oregon have spiked more than 10 cents. The average price for regular unleaded is back above $5 per gallon in Bend.

AAA reports the average price of gas statewide is $4.91. That’s up 11 cents since Friday and 22 cents since Thursday.

In Bend, it’s also up more than 11 cents Saturday after going up 13 cents Friday. The average is now $5.02 a gallon. 

AAA told Central Oregon Daily News on Friday that the West Coast has perennially tight supply and that some refinery issues in California are a big reason about the sudden spike.

A spokesperson for the agency also warned that the next 2-3 weeks could be “bumpy.”

Diesel prices stayed steady at $5.46 in Oregon and $5.44 in Bend.

Washington is also feeling the pain with regular unleaded up nine cents Saturday. California is up 10 cents.

Here is a look at a breakdown of Saturday’s National and Oregon average gas prices.

National

  Regular Mid Premium Diesel E85
Current Avg. $3.700 $4.139 $4.453 $4.906 $3.036
Yesterday Avg. $3.689 $4.129 $4.436 $4.911 $3.029
Week Ago Avg. $3.682 $4.131 $4.442 $4.965 $3.021
Month Ago Avg. $3.883 $4.320 $4.625 $4.977 $3.170
Year Ago Avg. $3.189 $3.544 $3.814 $3.307 $2.686

Oregon 

  Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.910 $4.981 $5.213 $5.461
Yesterday Avg. $4.802 $4.903 $5.132 $5.457
Week Ago Avg. $4.653 $4.852 $5.064 $5.517
Month Ago Avg. $4.815 $5.017 $5.221 $5.649
Year Ago Avg. $3.737 $3.923 $4.108 $3.685

Bend

  Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $5.016 $5.054 $5.374 $5.439
Yesterday Avg. $4.904 $4.985 $5.170 $5.438
Week Ago Avg. $4.686 $4.896 $5.107 $5.463
Month Ago Avg. $4.860 $5.035 $5.216 $5.623
Year Ago Avg. $3.815 $4.043 $4.207 $3.820

Albany

  Regular Mid Premium
Current Avg. $4.714 $4.670 $5.032 $5.168
Yesterday Avg. $4.552 $4.603 $4.926 $5.165
Week Ago Avg. $4.434 $4.494 $4.917 $5.253
Month Ago Avg. $4.607 $4.749 $5.009 $5.425
Year Ago Avg. $3.602 $3.792 $4.036

$3.505

Corvallis

  Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.553 $4.673 $4.781 $5.185
Yesterday Avg. $4.482 $4.628 $4.763 $5.203
Week Ago Avg. $4.382 $4.549 $4.645 $5.228
Month Ago Avg. $4.600 $4.798 $4.886 $5.489
Year Ago Avg. $3.611 $3.760 $3.853 $3.536

Eugene-Springfield

  Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.805 $4.815 $4.999 $5.371
Yesterday Avg. $4.678 $4.699 $4.925 $5.371
Week Ago Avg. $4.481 $4.672 $4.863 $5.426
Month Ago Avg. $4.720 $4.903 $5.106 $5.625
Year Ago Avg. $3.764 $3.938 $4.085 $3.757

Grants Pass

  Regular Mid Premium
Current Avg. $5.223 $5.185 $5.459 $5.550
Yesterday Avg. $5.114 $5.115 $5.375 $5.503
Week Ago Avg. $4.832 $5.012 $5.224 $5.724
Month Ago Avg. $4.962 $5.118 $5.307 $5.824
Year Ago Avg. $4.077 $4.188 $4.443 $4.040

Medford-Ashland

  Regular Mid Premium
Current Avg. $5.111 $5.080 $5.463 $5.421
Yesterday Avg. $4.992 $4.960 $5.369 $5.461
Week Ago Avg. $4.718 $4.903 $5.142 $5.539
Month Ago Avg. $4.878 $5.058 $5.264 $5.648
Year Ago Avg. $3.888 $4.115 $4.339 $3.887

Pendleton

  Regular Mid Premium
Current Avg. $4.684 $4.911 $5.153 $4.915
Yesterday Avg. $4.649 $4.859 $5.148 $4.929
Week Ago Avg. $4.589 $4.816 $5.105 $4.945
Month Ago Avg. $4.696 $4.955 $5.271 $4.971
Year Ago Avg. $3.590 $3.833 $4.083 $3.542

Portland

  Regular Mid Premium
Current Avg. $4.973 $5.072 $5.284 $5.702
Yesterday Avg. $4.883 $5.010 $5.215 $5.691
Week Ago Avg. $4.752 $4.960 $5.156 $5.729
Month Ago Avg. $4.887 $5.096 $5.277 $5.851
Year Ago Avg. $3.740 $3.927 $4.101 $3.645

Salem

  Regular Mid Premium
Current Avg. $4.691 $4.713 $4.934 $5.421
Yesterday Avg. $4.549 $4.628 $4.868 $5.400
Week Ago Avg. $4.377 $4.612 $4.776 $5.489
Month Ago Avg. $4.588 $4.838 $5.019 $5.639
Year Ago Avg. $3.562 $3.778 $3.969 $3.548
