Oregon gas prices up more than a dime for 2nd straight day; above $5 in Bend

For the second consecutive day, gas prices in Oregon have spiked more than 10 cents. The average price for regular unleaded is back above $5 per gallon in Bend.
AAA reports the average price of gas statewide is $4.91. That’s up 11 cents since Friday and 22 cents since Thursday.
In Bend, it’s also up more than 11 cents Saturday after going up 13 cents Friday. The average is now $5.02 a gallon.
AAA told Central Oregon Daily News on Friday that the West Coast has perennially tight supply and that some refinery issues in California are a big reason about the sudden spike.
A spokesperson for the agency also warned that the next 2-3 weeks could be “bumpy.”
Diesel prices stayed steady at $5.46 in Oregon and $5.44 in Bend.
Washington is also feeling the pain with regular unleaded up nine cents Saturday. California is up 10 cents.
Here is a look at a breakdown of Saturday’s National and Oregon average gas prices.
National
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|E85
|Current Avg.
|$3.700
|$4.139
|$4.453
|$4.906
|$3.036
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.689
|$4.129
|$4.436
|$4.911
|$3.029
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.682
|$4.131
|$4.442
|$4.965
|$3.021
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.883
|$4.320
|$4.625
|$4.977
|$3.170
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.189
|$3.544
|$3.814
|$3.307
|$2.686
Oregon
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.910
|$4.981
|$5.213
|$5.461
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.802
|$4.903
|$5.132
|$5.457
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.653
|$4.852
|$5.064
|$5.517
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.815
|$5.017
|$5.221
|$5.649
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.737
|$3.923
|$4.108
|$3.685
Bend
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$5.016
|$5.054
|$5.374
|$5.439
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.904
|$4.985
|$5.170
|$5.438
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.686
|$4.896
|$5.107
|$5.463
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.860
|$5.035
|$5.216
|$5.623
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.815
|$4.043
|$4.207
|$3.820
Albany
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Current Avg.
|$4.714
|$4.670
|$5.032
|$5.168
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.552
|$4.603
|$4.926
|$5.165
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.434
|$4.494
|$4.917
|$5.253
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.607
|$4.749
|$5.009
|$5.425
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.602
|$3.792
|$4.036
|
$3.505
Corvallis
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.553
|$4.673
|$4.781
|$5.185
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.482
|$4.628
|$4.763
|$5.203
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.382
|$4.549
|$4.645
|$5.228
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.600
|$4.798
|$4.886
|$5.489
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.611
|$3.760
|$3.853
|$3.536
Eugene-Springfield
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.805
|$4.815
|$4.999
|$5.371
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.678
|$4.699
|$4.925
|$5.371
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.481
|$4.672
|$4.863
|$5.426
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.720
|$4.903
|$5.106
|$5.625
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.764
|$3.938
|$4.085
|$3.757
Grants Pass
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Current Avg.
|$5.223
|$5.185
|$5.459
|$5.550
|Yesterday Avg.
|$5.114
|$5.115
|$5.375
|$5.503
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.832
|$5.012
|$5.224
|$5.724
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.962
|$5.118
|$5.307
|$5.824
|Year Ago Avg.
|$4.077
|$4.188
|$4.443
|$4.040
Medford-Ashland
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Current Avg.
|$5.111
|$5.080
|$5.463
|$5.421
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.992
|$4.960
|$5.369
|$5.461
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.718
|$4.903
|$5.142
|$5.539
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.878
|$5.058
|$5.264
|$5.648
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.888
|$4.115
|$4.339
|$3.887
Pendleton
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Current Avg.
|$4.684
|$4.911
|$5.153
|$4.915
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.649
|$4.859
|$5.148
|$4.929
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.589
|$4.816
|$5.105
|$4.945
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.696
|$4.955
|$5.271
|$4.971
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.590
|$3.833
|$4.083
|$3.542
Portland
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Current Avg.
|$4.973
|$5.072
|$5.284
|$5.702
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.883
|$5.010
|$5.215
|$5.691
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.752
|$4.960
|$5.156
|$5.729
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.887
|$5.096
|$5.277
|$5.851
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.740
|$3.927
|$4.101
|$3.645
Salem
|
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Current Avg.
|$4.691
|$4.713
|$4.934
|$5.421
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.549
|$4.628
|$4.868
|$5.400
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.377
|$4.612
|$4.776
|$5.489
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.588
|$4.838
|$5.019
|$5.639
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.562
|$3.778
|$3.969
|$3.548