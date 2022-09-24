Oregon gas prices up more than a dime for 2nd straight day; above $5 in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the second consecutive day, gas prices in Oregon have spiked more than 10 cents. The average price for regular unleaded is back above $5 per gallon in Bend.

AAA reports the average price of gas statewide is $4.91. That’s up 11 cents since Friday and 22 cents since Thursday.

In Bend, it’s also up more than 11 cents Saturday after going up 13 cents Friday. The average is now $5.02 a gallon.

AAA told Central Oregon Daily News on Friday that the West Coast has perennially tight supply and that some refinery issues in California are a big reason about the sudden spike.

A spokesperson for the agency also warned that the next 2-3 weeks could be “bumpy.”

Diesel prices stayed steady at $5.46 in Oregon and $5.44 in Bend.

Washington is also feeling the pain with regular unleaded up nine cents Saturday. California is up 10 cents.

Here is a look at a breakdown of Saturday’s National and Oregon average gas prices.

National

Regular Mid Premium Diesel E85 Current Avg. $3.700 $4.139 $4.453 $4.906 $3.036 Yesterday Avg. $3.689 $4.129 $4.436 $4.911 $3.029 Week Ago Avg. $3.682 $4.131 $4.442 $4.965 $3.021 Month Ago Avg. $3.883 $4.320 $4.625 $4.977 $3.170 Year Ago Avg. $3.189 $3.544 $3.814 $3.307 $2.686