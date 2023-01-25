▶️ Oregon Poliinator Paradise license plate on presale

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State University has launched a presale for the Oregon Pollinator Paradise license plate.

It features two Oregon bees — the honey bee and the yellow-faced bumble bee.

The plate was designed by a high school student in Estacada.

RELATED: COCC gets Bee Campus USA title for pollinator environment

Some of the funds of these plates will go towards the university’s Horticulture Department to support their bee-related efforts.

Theres a catch — OSU must first sell 3,000 vouchers for the plates before the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles can produce them. A little more than 2,000 have been sold as of Tuesday afternon.