Bedrock Fire grows to 9,500 acres; only 3% contained

The Bedrock Fire, which is burning in the Willamette National Forest and producing much of the smoke Central Oregon has been experiencing in the past few days, has grown to more than 9,500 acres and is 3% contained. The cause remains under investigation.
The following is Monday’s update from InciWeb.
|Current as of
|Mon, 07/31/2023
|Incident Type
|Wildfire
|Cause
|Under investigation
|Date of Origin
|Location
|National Forest Service Road 18. Fall Creek Lake. Lowell, Oregon. Vida, Oregon
|Incident Commander
|Brian Gales, Eric Riener
Northwest Incident Management Team 13
|Coordinates
|43° 58′ 17” Latitude
-122° 32′
46
” Longitude
|Total Personnel:
|726
|Size
|9,568 Acres
|Percent of Perimeter Contained
|3%
|Estimated Containment Date
|10/01/2023
|Fuels Involved
|
Timber (Litter and Understory)
Closed Timber Litter
Brush (2 feet)
The mixed ownership of private and federal lands, coupled with old fire scars, provides a checkerboard mosaic of fuel types. Mixed aged classes of timber from slash and young managed stands to late seral stage timber are spread across the landscape. Light and very dry lichen moss is draped in the tree canopies and accentuates spotting in mature stands.
|Significant Events
|
All fuel size classes carry active fire behavior. Steep topography allows for uphill runs, often establishing in the crowns that produces prolific and productive spotting, up to ¾ miles. Afternoon diurnal wind activity drives fire spread up drainages such as Alder Creek, Hehe Creek, and Fall Creek to the northeast; and in the south in Andy and Rubble Creek. As fire moves into old burn scars, intensity decreases but abundant fine fuels can maintain fire spread.
|Planned Actions
|
Indirect control lines placement on the west and north flanks are under construction and supported. Re-opening historic fire lines, helispots, and staging areas is proving useful. Division Y has established a strong anchor with Division A. Working with aviation support in the southeast is critical to this operational success.
Control line preparation continues on the 1817 and 1821 roads along with fire line construction in Division J along the forest and private lands utilizing a mix of ODF and Federal resources.
Heavy aviation utilization will occur in line construction areas supporting their holding. Retardant and scooper use will prove effective as air quality provides opportunity.
|Projected Incident Activity
|
12 Hours: Thermal belt establishment allows for at least moderate fire spread throughout the night in the 2000 to 2500 foot elevation range. Good relative humidity (RH) recovery is only apparent in the lower valley bottoms. Expect at least 50 acres of growth overnight.
24 Hours: Monday, northeast and east fire spread will be most problematic in the Hehe, Tiller and Fall Creek drainages. Fire may establish north of Fawn Rock. South fire spread will be active and continue up the Andy and Rubble Creek drainages.
48 Hours: Tuesday, consistent weather conditions will allow for persistent fire growth in the active drainages. Fire spread likely to continue up the Hehe, Tiller and Fall Creek drainages to the northeast and east. South fire spread will be active and continue up the Andy and Rubble Creek drainages.
72 Hours: Wednesday, same active drainages and possible establishment of fire to the north beyond Fawn Rock.
Anticipated after 72 Hours: Same active drainages.
|Remarks
|
There was no infrared flight the night of 7/30. The Infrared flight during the night of 7/29 shows the Bedrock fire at 9,568 acres. Growth to the north, east, south and west continues today. Containment is 3%. A joint delegation has been signed between the Willamette National Forest and Oregon Department of Forestry.
|Weather Concerns
|
Observed Sunday, 7/30:
Smoke lingered and pushed southward until around 1400 today which inhibited heating on the south side of the fire. Otherwise, clear with warm temperatures and humidity in the 30-40% range. Winds were terrain and diurnally driven.
Forecast Monday – Tuesday, 7/31-8/1:
Persistence forecast as the weather pattern remains unchanged. Will see the inversion lift in the afternoon giving way to clear skies, near normal temperatures in the upper 70s, and humidity in the 30-40% range. Overnight humidity will rise significantly, especially in the valleys.