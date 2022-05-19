The Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12 title game a week after their rivalry game? It could finally happen after the conference announced it will scrap its divisional format for the upcoming college football season.

The Pac-12 will now match the teams with the highest conference winning percentages in its title game after 11 seasons of matching winners of the North and South divisions. Other conferences are expected to follow.

The change would have resulted in a different Pac-12 Football Championship matchup in 5 of the past 11 years, the conference said.

“Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 Football Championship Game, which we believe will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize CFP invitations and ultimately win national championships,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement. “Today’s decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases both fan interest in, and the media value of, our Football Championship Game.”