▶️ Summit, Redmond to face-off for shot at 5A Boys Basketball title

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Summit Storm and Redmond Panthers advanced to Thursday’s Oregon 5A Boys Basketball semifinal, guaranteeing that someone from the High Desert will play for the title.

The top-seeded Storm easily dispatched North Eugene 75-53 in their quarterfinal game at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. The Storm outscored the Highlanders in each of the four quarters.

In the next game, Redmond got out to a fast start against Mountain View, taking a 35-13 lead into halftime. The Cougars outscored the Panthers in the second half, but could not make up the deficit. Redmond won 62-49.

Summit and Redmond will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner heads to Friday’s championship game.

The 4A brackets get going on Thursday with three Central Oregon teams in action.

The Crook County boys face Philomath and the girls take on Astoria. The Madras girls go up against Baker.

Crook County and Madras are on opposite sides of the girls bracket, so there’s a chance they could play for the title Saturday.

In other action Wednesday, the Mountain View girls lost to Putnam in a consolation game, 54-37.