▶️ Ballots pouring in one week before election day

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Tuesday marks one week until election day and a good percentage of voters have already returned their ballot.

Even here in Oregon, where we can vote by mail until the day of the election, a lot of people like to drop their ballot in person.

“I might have passed by this voting today if it had been a nice day and went golfing instead, but I still would have got it in the box before next Tuesday,” said Terry Felton, Bend.

More than 36,000 of the 157,000 ballots mailed to registered voters in Deschutes County have been returned to the clerk’s office.

That’s about 23% voter turnout a week before election day.

“We anticipate 71 to 72% on average but with all the stuff on this year’s ballot, we might get 75% or so,” said Steve Dennison, Deschutes County Clerk. “We anticipate a lot more ballots to come in and we are ready for them.”

Any voter who has yet to receive a ballot needs to contact the clerk’s office to request a replacement. To prevent delays in obtaining a ballot, Dennison advises voters to visit the clerk’s office in person.

“The last day we’ll mail replacements is Thursday. As far as returns, make sure you drop your ballot in a drop box by 8 pm election day. At this point, if you are mailing your ballot back, make sure you get a post mark on there. We can still count it if it’s post marked on or before election day for up to a week after the election.”

Voting in Oregon is easy. You can drop off a ballot an any official drop box — or have it postmarked — by 8:00 p.m. on November 8.

Here is a full list of drop box locations in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties.