Central Oregon ballot dropbox locations for Nov. 8 election

Oregon general election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with multiple races on the ballot including picking a new governor, a new congresswoman from Oregon’s 5th District and U.S. senator. There are also multiple local races and measures.
Here is a look at dropbox locations in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties where ballots can be dropped off. The deadline to drop them off, or have them postmarked, is Nov. 8 at 8:00 p.m.
Deschutes County
Bend
Deschutes County Road Department
- 61150 SE 27th St
Old Mill
- 459 SW Bluff Dr
- Box located on the knoll above Old Mill District in parking lot south of Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Bradbury Park & Ride
- 1000 SW Bradbury Way
- Box located across from the Park & Rec Pavilion off of Simpson & Columbia
- 24 Hour Drop Box
RELATED: Oregon 5th among ‘most-watched’ House races in US, election forecaster says
RELATED: Oregon governor’s race a ‘toss-up’ by national forecasters. They explain why.
County Clerk’s Office
- 1300 NW Wall St.
- Upper floor — Privacy booths provided
- Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm; Election Day, 7 am to 8 pm
Deschutes Services Center
- 1300 NW Wall St.
- Exterior box on west side of building
Pine Nursery Park
- 3750 NE Purcell Blvd.
- East end of parking lot
- During normal park hours
RELATED: Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson 1-on-1 interview on the issues
RELATED: Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek 1-on-1 interview on the issues
RELATED: Governor candidate Christine Drazan holds homelessness roundtable in Bend
Redmond
Redmond Public Library
- 827 SW Deschutes Ave
- Located on west side of Library
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
- 3800 SE Airport Way
- Roundabout Island – NE Parking Lot
Sunriver
Sunriver Public Library
- 56855 Venture Ln
- 24 Hour Drop Box
La Pine
La Pine Public Library
- 16425 1st St.
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Sisters
Sisters City Hall
- 520 E Cascade Ave
- Located in front of City Hall
RELATED: Oregon 5th candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer 1-on-1 interview on the issues
RELATED: Oregon 5th candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner 1-on-1 interview on the issues
Jefferson County
Madras
Jefferson County Administration Building
- 66 SE D Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office
- 66 SE D Street
- Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Election Day 7 am – 8 pm
RELATED: Madras Aquatic Center levy vote puts staffing, programming on the line
RELATED: Madras mayoral candidates tackle policing, growth in forum
Culver
Culver City Hall
- 200 W 1st Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Metolius
Metolius City Hall
- 636 Jefferson Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Warm Springs
- 2112 Wasco Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Crooked River Ranch
- Administration Area near tennis courts
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Camp Sherman
- Black Butte School, 25745 SW Suttle-Sherman Rd.
Crook County
Prineville
Crook County Clerk’s Office
- Courthouse – Room 23
- 300 NE Third St.
- Drop box beside office door
- Open during business hours only
Crook County Courthouse Drive-up
- Rear Entrance
- 300 NE Third St.
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Crook County Library
- 175 NW Meadow Lakes Dr.
- Drive up box South end of parking lot
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Powell Butte
Powell Butte Charter School
- 13650 SW Highway 126
- Beside front door
- 24 Hour Drop Box