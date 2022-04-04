Oregon Ballet Theatre takes the stage at the Tower Theatre

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With leaps and bounds, Oregon Ballet Theatre’s youth company OBT2 took the stage at the Tower Theatre on Sunday afternoon.

For the first stop of their spring tour, they brought selections from Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty to Bend, along with a couple of contemporary pieces.

The 17 dancers in the group are all 24 or younger, as it acts as a bridge between ballet school and auditioning for a real company.

“I think they’re really really beautiful dancers, they work really hard, really strong technique,” said Rehearsal Director Ye Li, who also choreographed one of the contemporary pieces. “I’m really glad to see the dancers like this. I’m so proud of them.”

He said he hoped the audience would have fun while watching the pieces, and would draw their own meaning from the contemporary dance he choreographed.

“I don’t really like telling the storyline with meaning behind it,” Li said. “I just feel like if I do that, I will really put a strong idea in the audience’s head, then when they’re watching they will feel less or they will feel directly towards whatever I gave them. I want them to feel whatever they feel in the piece.”

Li also instructed two ballet masterclasses at Central Oregon School of Ballet on Saturday afternoon.

OBT2 was meant to visit Bend on tour right before the pandemic began, so they decided to pick up where they left off and make the Tower one of their six stops in 2022.

Monday from the event’s ticket sales went towards the Tower’s Arts Education program, LessonPLAN.

For more information about Oregon Ballet Theatre, visit their website at https://www.obt.org.