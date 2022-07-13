Penalty cut by 78% for Oregon bakers who refused to serve lesbian couple

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon has slashed financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Bureau of Labor and Industries is ordering Aaron Klein to pay $30,000 damages, instead of $135,000, in compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year. That’s a reduction of 77.8%

Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer initially filed a complaint against the bakery owners, saying they refused to bake them a wedding cake.

The Oregon Court of Appeals twice upheld a ruling that found the bakery illegally discriminated against them.

The court in January found the state agency didn’t exhibit religious neutrality in issuing the fine.

Travis Pittman contributed to this report.