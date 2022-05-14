Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday issued a proclamation allowing the state attorney general to investigate reports of baby formula price gouging. There is a nationwide shortage of baby formula, due in large part to a February recall after a bacterial infection in four children.
Brown’s announcement said the proclamation was in response to reports of unusual price increases. And she’s encouraging Oregonians to report if they believe they have encountered excessive prices.
“Many Oregon families across the state rely on baby formula to nourish their newborns and children, and it is critical that they can easily access this nutrition without abnormally increased prices,” Brown said in a statement. “This proclamation empowers the Attorney General and the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate instances where price gouging on baby formula may be happening, and to take appropriate action if businesses are found to be in violation.”
Anyone who believes they have seen what they consider unusually high prices can contact the Oregon DOJ consumer protection hotline at 877-877-9392. More information can be found at www.OregonConsumer.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.