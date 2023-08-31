Have you seen him? Attempted murder suspect escapes Oregon State Hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police are warning the public about a man considered “extremely dangerous” who escaped custody after being transferred to Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

OSP said Christopher Lee Pray, 39, was in custody at the Multnomah County Jail for multiple serious charges including attempted aggravated murder, when he was transferred to the Oregon State Hospital — a psychiatric facility — on Wednesday.

At about 10:45 p.m., Pray reportedly escaped from custody when he stole a white 2016 Dodge Caravan with Oregon license plate E265614. He managed to get away driving southbound on Interstate 5 after law enforcement broke off pursuit for safety reasons.

Prays whereabouts are unknown at this time. He was last seen heading southbound on Interstate 5, however he has ties to the greater Portland metro area.

At the time of his escape, he was fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs and a restraint connecting all three together. He was wearing a white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.

Pray is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Court records indicate Pray was charged on May 3 with attempted aggravated murder, two counts of assault, one count of robbery and three weapons charges.

OSP is urging the public to dial 911 and report any sightings of Pray or the Dodge he was driving.

Christopher Lee Pray

39 years old

6 ft. tall, 170 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes

White male

Trimmed facial hair- may be different from photo

Stitches on his upper lip

Tattoos- Right arm- “PRAY”; right forearm – “S”; neck- possibly “supreme”

Full restraints- leg shackles, belly chain, and handcuffs

White t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.

2016 white Dodge Caravan- (photo not actual vehicle)