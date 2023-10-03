$81,000 in arts grants coming to Central Oregon organizations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than $81,000 is coming to ten Central Oregon arts organizations through grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.

The commission is sending $1,382,696 to 171 organizations statewide through its Operating Support Program for fiscal year 2024.

The High Desert Museum will get the most money among Central Oregon organizations, being awarded $25,000.

Here is the full Central Oregon list:

The High Desert Museum, Bend: $25,000

Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $13,380

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $10,047

The Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs: $7,163

BendFilm, Bend: $6,963

Scalehouse, Bend: $4,466

Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,128

Central Oregon Symphony Association, Bend: $3,781

High Desert Chamber Music, $3,781

Cascades Theatrical Company, Bend: $3,000

The Central Oregon grants total $81,709.

“Operating support is crucial to organizations as these funds can be used at their discretion to sustain artistic programming,” said Arts Commission Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes in a statement. “Grant recipients (and their peers) also see this grant as a sign of our trust in their vision, capacity and importance to the Oregon arts ecosystem.”

Here is the list of other Oregon groups receiving money:

Greater Eastern – North

Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $9,215

Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,575

Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,128

Greater Eastern – South

Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City: $4,835

Portland Metro

45th Parallel, Portland: $4,128

Advance Gender Equity in the Arts, Portland: $3,781

Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $5,180

All Ages Music Portland, Portland: $6,401

All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $18,656

Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $13,896

Arts Action Alliance Foundation, Oregon City: $7,045

A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,128

Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $6,933

Beaverton Arts Foundation, Beaverton: $16,461

BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $11,394

Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $4,580

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $14,648

Caldera, Portland: $18,977

Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,275

Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $14,548

Children’s Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,594

Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,128

CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,128

Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,128

Cracked Pots, Inc, Portland: $3,000

Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $5,610

Echo Theater Company, Portland: $4,736

Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $14,140

Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $7,753

Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,128

Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $5,463

In a Landscape, Portland: $5,614

Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $6,177

Japanese Garden Society of Oregon, Portland: $25,000

Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $12,829

Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $22,017

Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,335

Metroarts Inc, Portland: $4,635

MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $12,522

Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $8,781

Michael Allen Harrison’s Play It Forward, Beaverton: $5,477

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $17,573

Music Workshop, Portland: $4,128

My Voice Music, Portland: $5,771

North Pole Studio, Portland: $4,411

Northwest Children’s Theater & School Inc., Portland: $15,165

Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,476

Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,220

Open Signal, Portland: $21,188

Opera Theater of Oregon, Portland: $5,047

Oregon Arts Watch, Portland: $3,781

Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $15,411

Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $12,044

Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $9,278

Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $5,154

Oregon Children’s Theatre Company, Portland: $16,655

Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $4,550

Oregon Society of Artists, Portland: $3,781

Oregon Symphony Association, Portland: $25,000

Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Portland: $4,889

Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,552

Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $6,330

PassinArt: A Theatre Company, Portland: $3,781

PHAME Academy, Portland: $7,852

PlayWrite, Portland: $4,803

Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $6,601

Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,128

Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000

Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $9,806

Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $25,000

Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,128

Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,128

Portland Gay Men’s Chorus Inc., Portland: $6,584

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $15,202

Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $7,645

Portland Opera Association, Portland: $25,000

Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,428

Portland Playhouse, Portland: $12,175

Portland Revels, Portland: $4,835

Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,273

Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $9,331

Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $6,565

Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000

Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland: $4,492

SCRAP Creative Reuse, Portland: $7,506

Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,148

Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,128

The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,303

The Red Door Project, Portland: $7,812

Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $4,396

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,256

triangle productions, Portland: $5,206

Tualatin Valley Creates, Beaverton: $4,635

Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,128

Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $6,134

White Bird, Portland: $11,299

Willamette Writers, Portland: $3,781

Write Around Portland, Portland: $8,277

Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $13,476

Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,140

Youth Music Project , West Linn: $11,394

Mid-Valley

Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $7,642

Children’s Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,128

Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $3,781

Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $9,546

Salem Art Association, Salem: $9,922

Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $5,959

Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,128

Willamette University/Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $8,468

North Central

Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River: $5,858

North Coast

Coaster Theatre Playhouse, Cannon Beach: $5,002

Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita: $3,781

Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $11,443

Northeast

Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,128

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,128

Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $5,857

Friends of the Opera House, Elgin: $3,792

Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,128

South Central

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $10,791

South Coast

Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $5,623

Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,717

Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,391

South Valley/Mid Coast

Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $6,395

Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $3,000

Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $6,030

Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Springfield: $4,604

Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,687

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,128

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $7,914

Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $4,216

Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $12,656

Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,342

Eugene Opera, Eugene: $3,000

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $4,472

Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $19,159

Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $4,461

Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $15,787

Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $4,814

Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,128

Maxtivity, Philomath: $3,781

Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,128

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $10,015

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $5,891

Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G. , Eugene: $14,460

Siletz Bay Music Festival, Lincoln City: $3,781

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $9,300

The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,128

University of Oregon Foundation – Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $16,834

Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $3,781

Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene: $3,781

Southern