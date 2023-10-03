$81,000 in arts grants coming to Central Oregon organizations

More than $81,000 is coming to ten Central Oregon arts organizations through grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.
The commission is sending $1,382,696 to 171 organizations statewide through its Operating Support Program for fiscal year 2024.
The High Desert Museum will get the most money among Central Oregon organizations, being awarded $25,000.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: New $2.5 million Bend Art Station to be built at Larkspur Park
RELATED: New wolves exhibit coming to High Desert Museum
Here is the full Central Oregon list:
- The High Desert Museum, Bend: $25,000
- Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $13,380
- Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $10,047
- The Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs: $7,163
- BendFilm, Bend: $6,963
- Scalehouse, Bend: $4,466
- Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,128
- Central Oregon Symphony Association, Bend: $3,781
- High Desert Chamber Music, $3,781
- Cascades Theatrical Company, Bend: $3,000
The Central Oregon grants total $81,709.
“Operating support is crucial to organizations as these funds can be used at their discretion to sustain artistic programming,” said Arts Commission Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes in a statement. “Grant recipients (and their peers) also see this grant as a sign of our trust in their vision, capacity and importance to the Oregon arts ecosystem.”
Here is the list of other Oregon groups receiving money:
Greater Eastern – North
- Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $9,215
- Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,575
- Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,128
Greater Eastern – South
- Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City: $4,835
Portland Metro
- 45th Parallel, Portland: $4,128
- Advance Gender Equity in the Arts, Portland: $3,781
- Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $5,180
- All Ages Music Portland, Portland: $6,401
- All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $18,656
- Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $13,896
- Arts Action Alliance Foundation, Oregon City: $7,045
- A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,128
- Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $6,933
- Beaverton Arts Foundation, Beaverton: $16,461
- BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $11,394
- Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $4,580
- Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $14,648
- Caldera, Portland: $18,977
- Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,275
- Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $14,548
- Children’s Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,594
- Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,128
- CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,128
- Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,128
- Cracked Pots, Inc, Portland: $3,000
- Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $5,610
- Echo Theater Company, Portland: $4,736
- Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $14,140
- Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $7,753
- Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,128
- Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $5,463
- In a Landscape, Portland: $5,614
- Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $6,177
- Japanese Garden Society of Oregon, Portland: $25,000
- Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $12,829
- Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $22,017
- Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,335
- Metroarts Inc, Portland: $4,635
- MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $12,522
- Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $8,781
- Michael Allen Harrison’s Play It Forward, Beaverton: $5,477
- Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $17,573
- Music Workshop, Portland: $4,128
- My Voice Music, Portland: $5,771
- North Pole Studio, Portland: $4,411
- Northwest Children’s Theater & School Inc., Portland: $15,165
- Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,476
- Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,220
- Open Signal, Portland: $21,188
- Opera Theater of Oregon, Portland: $5,047
- Oregon Arts Watch, Portland: $3,781
- Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $15,411
- Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $12,044
- Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $9,278
- Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $5,154
- Oregon Children’s Theatre Company, Portland: $16,655
- Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $4,550
- Oregon Society of Artists, Portland: $3,781
- Oregon Symphony Association, Portland: $25,000
- Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Portland: $4,889
- Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,552
- Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $6,330
- PassinArt: A Theatre Company, Portland: $3,781
- PHAME Academy, Portland: $7,852
- PlayWrite, Portland: $4,803
- Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $6,601
- Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,128
- Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000
- Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $9,806
- Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $25,000
- Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,128
- Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,128
- Portland Gay Men’s Chorus Inc., Portland: $6,584
- Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $15,202
- Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $7,645
- Portland Opera Association, Portland: $25,000
- Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,428
- Portland Playhouse, Portland: $12,175
- Portland Revels, Portland: $4,835
- Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,273
- Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $9,331
- Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $6,565
- Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000
- Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland: $4,492
- SCRAP Creative Reuse, Portland: $7,506
- Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,148
- Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,128
- The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,303
- The Red Door Project, Portland: $7,812
- Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $4,396
- Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,256
- triangle productions, Portland: $5,206
- Tualatin Valley Creates, Beaverton: $4,635
- Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,128
- Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $6,134
- White Bird, Portland: $11,299
- Willamette Writers, Portland: $3,781
- Write Around Portland, Portland: $8,277
- Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $13,476
- Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,140
- Youth Music Project , West Linn: $11,394
Mid-Valley
- Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $7,642
- Children’s Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,128
- Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $3,781
- Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $9,546
- Salem Art Association, Salem: $9,922
- Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $5,959
- Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,128
- Willamette University/Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $8,468
North Central
- Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River: $5,858
North Coast
- Coaster Theatre Playhouse, Cannon Beach: $5,002
- Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita: $3,781
- Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $11,443
Northeast
- Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,128
- Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,128
- Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $5,857
- Friends of the Opera House, Elgin: $3,792
- Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,128
South Central
- Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $10,791
South Coast
- Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $5,623
- Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,717
- Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,391
South Valley/Mid Coast
- Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $6,395
- Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $3,000
- Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $6,030
- Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Springfield: $4,604
- Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,687
- Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,128
- Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $7,914
- Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $4,216
- Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $12,656
- Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,342
- Eugene Opera, Eugene: $3,000
- Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $4,472
- Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $19,159
- Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $4,461
- Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $15,787
- Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $4,814
- Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,128
- Maxtivity, Philomath: $3,781
- Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,128
- Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $10,015
- Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $5,891
- Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G. , Eugene: $14,460
- Siletz Bay Music Festival, Lincoln City: $3,781
- Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $9,300
- The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,128
- University of Oregon Foundation – Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $16,834
- Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $3,781
- Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene: $3,781
Southern
- Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix: $3,781
- Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,128
- Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,128
- Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000
- Peter Britt Gardens Arts and Music Festival Association, Medford: $20,949
- Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $5,316
- Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,128
- Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,128
- Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,128
- Southern Oregon University/ Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,128
- Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,128