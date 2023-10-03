$81,000 in arts grants coming to Central Oregon organizations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Tuesday, October 3rd 2023

More than $81,000 is coming to ten Central Oregon arts organizations through grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.

The commission is sending $1,382,696 to 171 organizations statewide through its Operating Support Program for fiscal year 2024.

The High Desert Museum will get the most money among Central Oregon organizations, being awarded $25,000.

Here is the full Central Oregon list:

  • The High Desert Museum, Bend: $25,000
  • Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $13,380
  • Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $10,047 
  • The Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs: $7,163 
  • BendFilm, Bend: $6,963
  • Scalehouse, Bend: $4,466
  • Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,128 
  • Central Oregon Symphony Association, Bend: $3,781
  • High Desert Chamber Music, $3,781
  • Cascades Theatrical Company, Bend: $3,000 

The Central Oregon grants total $81,709.

“Operating support is crucial to organizations as these funds can be used at their discretion to sustain artistic programming,” said Arts Commission Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes in a statement. “Grant recipients (and their peers) also see this grant as a sign of our trust in their vision, capacity and importance to the Oregon arts ecosystem.” 

Here is the list of other Oregon groups receiving money:

Greater Eastern – North

  • Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $9,215 
  • Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,575 
  • Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,128

Greater Eastern – South

  • Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City: $4,835

Portland Metro

  • 45th Parallel, Portland: $4,128 
  • Advance Gender Equity in the Arts, Portland: $3,781
  • Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $5,180 
  • All Ages Music Portland, Portland: $6,401
  • All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $18,656
  • Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $13,896
  • Arts Action Alliance Foundation, Oregon City: $7,045
  • A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,128 
  • Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $6,933 
  • Beaverton Arts Foundation, Beaverton: $16,461
  • BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $11,394 
  • Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $4,580 
  • Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $14,648
  • Caldera, Portland: $18,977 
  • Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,275 
  • Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $14,548 
  • Children’s Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,594 
  • Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,128 
  • CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,128
  • Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,128
  • Cracked Pots, Inc, Portland: $3,000 
  • Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $5,610 
  • Echo Theater Company, Portland: $4,736 
  • Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $14,140 
  • Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $7,753 
  • Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,128 
  • Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $5,463 
  • In a Landscape, Portland: $5,614 
  • Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $6,177 
  • Japanese Garden Society of Oregon, Portland: $25,000
  • Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $12,829 
  • Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $22,017 
  • Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,335 
  • Metroarts Inc, Portland: $4,635
  • MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $12,522 
  • Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $8,781
  • Michael Allen Harrison’s Play It Forward, Beaverton: $5,477 
  • Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $17,573 
  • Music Workshop, Portland: $4,128 
  • My Voice Music, Portland: $5,771
  • North Pole Studio, Portland: $4,411 
  • Northwest Children’s Theater & School Inc., Portland: $15,165 
  • Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,476 
  • Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,220
  • Open Signal, Portland: $21,188 
  • Opera Theater of Oregon, Portland: $5,047
  • Oregon Arts Watch, Portland: $3,781
  • Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $15,411 
  • Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $12,044 
  • Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $9,278 
  • Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $5,154 
  • Oregon Children’s Theatre Company, Portland: $16,655 
  • Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $4,550 
  • Oregon Society of Artists, Portland: $3,781
  • Oregon Symphony Association, Portland: $25,000 
  • Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Portland: $4,889
  • Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,552 
  • Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $6,330 
  • PassinArt: A Theatre Company, Portland: $3,781
  • PHAME Academy, Portland: $7,852 
  • PlayWrite, Portland: $4,803
  • Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $6,601 
  • Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,128 
  • Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000 
  • Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $9,806 
  • Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $25,000 
  • Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,128 
  • Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,128 
  • Portland Gay Men’s Chorus Inc., Portland: $6,584 
  • Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $15,202
  • Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $7,645 
  • Portland Opera Association, Portland: $25,000 
  • Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,428 
  • Portland Playhouse, Portland: $12,175 
  • Portland Revels, Portland: $4,835
  • Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,273 
  • Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $9,331 
  • Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $6,565 
  • Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000 
  • Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland: $4,492 
  • SCRAP Creative Reuse, Portland: $7,506
  • Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,148 
  • Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,128 
  • The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,303 
  • The Red Door Project, Portland: $7,812 
  • Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $4,396 
  • Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,256 
  • triangle productions, Portland: $5,206 
  • Tualatin Valley Creates, Beaverton: $4,635
  • Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,128 
  • Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $6,134 
  • White Bird, Portland: $11,299
  • Willamette Writers, Portland: $3,781 
  • Write Around Portland, Portland: $8,277 
  • Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $13,476 
  • Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,140 
  • Youth Music Project , West Linn: $11,394

Mid-Valley

  • Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $7,642 
  • Children’s Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,128 
  • Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $3,781 
  • Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $9,546 
  • Salem Art Association, Salem: $9,922 
  • Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $5,959 
  • Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,128 
  • Willamette University/Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $8,468

North Central 

  • Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River: $5,858

North Coast

  • Coaster Theatre Playhouse, Cannon Beach: $5,002
  • Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita: $3,781
  • Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $11,443

Northeast

  • Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,128 
  • Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,128 
  • Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $5,857 
  • Friends of the Opera House, Elgin: $3,792
  • Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,128

South Central

  • Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $10,791

South Coast

  • Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $5,623
  • Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,717
  • Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,391

South Valley/Mid Coast

  • Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $6,395 
  • Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $3,000 
  • Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $6,030 
  • Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Springfield: $4,604
  • Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,687 
  • Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,128 
  • Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $7,914 
  • Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $4,216 
  • Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $12,656 
  • Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,342 
  • Eugene Opera, Eugene: $3,000 
  • Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $4,472
  • Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $19,159 
  • Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $4,461 
  • Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $15,787 
  • Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $4,814 
  • Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,128 
  • Maxtivity, Philomath: $3,781
  • Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,128 
  • Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $10,015
  • Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $5,891 
  • Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G. , Eugene: $14,460
  • Siletz Bay Music Festival, Lincoln City: $3,781 
  • Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $9,300 
  • The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,128 
  • University of Oregon Foundation – Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $16,834
  • Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $3,781
  • Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene: $3,781

Southern

  • Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix: $3,781
  • Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,128
  • Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,128 
  • Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000 
  • Peter Britt Gardens Arts and Music Festival Association, Medford: $20,949
  • Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $5,316 
  • Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,128 
  • Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,128 
  • Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,128 
  • Southern Oregon University/ Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,128 
  • Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,128
