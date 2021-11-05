Oregon Army National Guard soldiers mobilized ahead of SW Asia deployment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

About 75 Oregon Army National Soldiers were formally mobilized for deployment to support overseas contingency operations in SW Asia during an afternoon ceremony on Thursday.

The Citizen-Soldiers, under the command of Capt. Sean Povravak, are assigned to Bravo Company’s, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, and maintenance support members from the 145th Brigade Support Battalion, will first travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas for additional training.

The Oregon Soldiers will combine with two companies from the Montana National Guard’s 163rd Infantry Regiment to form Task Force GRIZ.

The three combined companies will depart for Qatar in early January of 2022 for a 9-month deployment to support the United States Central Command.

In addition, service members from Idaho, Nevada, and Florida will make up the total force supporting Operation Spartan Shield, working to deter aggression across the region.

“As Service Members, you train to be warriors; running toward danger and remaining calm when the world around you appears to be falling apart. You are among our State and Nation’s best and brightest, modeling for the rest of us, your core values: Character, Competence, Courage, and Commitment,” said Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon.