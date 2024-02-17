Family’s pet alligator seized by Oregon State Police

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police say it seized a family’s pet alligator after the homeowner learned it’s illegal to own one.

OSP said the alligator had been with the Springfield family for about 13 years.

Police say possessing an alligator — or any member of the crocodilian family — is prohibited in Oregon except for particular circumstances such as a wildlife rehabilitation center or educational and research facilities.

The seized alligator was taken to an Oregon Department of Agriculture veterinarian where it will live out its remaining years.

OSP said this was only the fourth alligator its troopers have come across in the last six years.

RELATED: 5 deer found dead near Smith Rock in ‘accidental’ poisoning