Air pollution monitoring to increase for Oregon communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other along the coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Environmental Protection Agency grants will go to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, environmental nonprofit Verde and the Confederated Tribes of Coos Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians.

The grants will go toward increasing air quality monitoring and awareness in communities where many residents are disproportionately burdened by pollution such as those living near industrial facilities or highways.