Oregon AG Rosenblum says she won’t seek 4th term

Rosenblum, 72, said she would step aside to allow “new leadership, new energy, and new initiatives” to come to the Oregon Department of Justice that she has headed since 2012.

“I deeply appreciate the faith Oregonians have placed in me these past eleven years,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “At the same time, a job like this belongs to the people of Oregon — not to any one individual.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Oregon Measure 114 gun control trial begins in Harney County

RELATED: Oregon, which holds shares of Fox Corp., sues over 2020 election coverage

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported earlier Tuesday that Rosenblum had quietly made it known that she won’t be running in the primary and general election next year.

During her tenure, Rosenblum repeatedly signed onto lawsuits against then President Donald Trump’s administration over federal policies impacting voting, abortion and immigration, OPB noted.

A former federal prosecutor and state trial and appellate judge, Rosenblum was first elected to a four-year term as Oregon’s 17th Attorney General in 2012.