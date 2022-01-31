Oregon adds 13,443 new COVID cases since Friday; 15 more deaths reported

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 15 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,100, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday.

The OHA reported 13,443 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 638,876.

The 15 new deaths and 13,443 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (41), Benton (286), Clackamas (1,070), Clatsop (97), Columbia (146), Coos (164), Crook (140), Curry (45), Deschutes (893), Douglas (216), Harney (19), Hood River (61), Jackson (817), Jefferson (208), Josephine (285), Klamath (369), Lake (7), Lane (1,353), Lincoln (127), Linn (611), Malheur (61), Marion (1,622), Morrow (30), Multnomah (1,807), Polk (302), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (281), Union (120), Wallowa (10), Wasco (81), Washington (1,741) and Yamhill (364).

The OHA reported:

Friday: 6,802 cases

Saturday: 4,011

Sunday: 2,630

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Today is the last day OHA will formally report progress toward meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

The purpose of establishing the goal was to promote the effectiveness of boosters as a shield against the Omicron variant.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 504,081 Oregonians received a COVID-19 booster.

“Every booster shot administered gets us closer to the goal we all want to attain – an end to the pandemic in Oregon,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state medical officer and state epidemiologist.

National data shows that Oregonians are more faithful to the protocols that limit the spread of COVID-19 than in other states. That includes wearing masks indoors and outside in crowded settings and restricting gatherings and limiting travel.

The difference is reflected in the recent COVID-19 modeling, which shows the projected peak of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in this latest surge, to be sharply lower than previous modeling, at about 1,200.

A week ago, that peak was forecasted to be around 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Without such widespread adherence to the safety protocols, the projected peak was about 1,900, according to the model.

Oregon ranks near the top among U.S. states and the District of Columbia in vaccinations and boosters, according to CDC data.

Oregon ranks 10th in percentage of total population – children and adults – who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose

Oregon is also 10th in the percentage of adults – people 18 and older – who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose.

Oregon ranks 12th in the percentage of people 65 and older who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose.

Oregon is 18th in total vaccination dose rate.

OHA recommends that Oregonians continue to wear masks, stay home when sick, get vaccinated and get a booster shot. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 70 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

Of those 70 patients, 25 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,099, which is seven more than yesterday. There are 187 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 13 more than yesterday.

There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (10% availability) and 277 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,164 (7% availability).

1/31/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 66 (10%) 27 (8%) 4 (5%) 16 (17%) 7 (12%) 1 (10%) 6 (15%) 5 (19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 277 (7%) 80 (4%) 3 (1%) 55 (10%) 39 (9%) 5 (10%) 58 (14%) 37 (31%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 4,931 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 30. Of that total, 354 were initial doses, 312 were second doses and 1,617 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,312 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 30.

The seven-day running average is now 9,861 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,047,724 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 210,293 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,657,406 doses of Moderna and 265,004 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,126,783 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,826,410 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.