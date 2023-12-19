Oregon Adaptive Sports starts 28th winter season sports program

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Adaptive Sports launched its 28th season of winter programs Wednesday at Mt. Bachelor and will open activities at Hoodoo on January 11. To learn more or to register for programs or to become a volunteer, visit https://oregonadaptivesports.org.

Here is the full announcement from OAS:

Bend, OR – December 18, 2023 – Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS), a trailblazer in championing outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 28th winter season of adaptive sports programs. This year’s lineup includes an expanded range of ski, snowboard, and Nordic ski activities, designed to cater to participants of all ages and with any disability.

The season officially began at Mt. Bachelor on December 18th and will open at Hoodoo on January 11th and Mt. Ashland on January 19th. Over 350 participants will hit the slopes under the guidance of OAS’s dedicated and skilled instructors and volunteers this season. OAS is committed to breaking down barriers and creating more access for individuals with disabilities to experience the exhilaration of outdoor winter sports.

“We’re proud to continue to expand our program offerings and continue our mission of providing high-quality outdoor experiences for OAS athletes,” said Pat Addabbo, Executive Director of Oregon Adaptive Sports. “Last winter, program participation grew by nearly 30% and we are forecasting another nearly 20% increase this season.”

New to this season, OAS will offer:

Increased availability of specialized equipment to accommodate a wider range of abilities, OAS has invested in over $50,000 in state-of-the-art adaptive ski equipment since last season. This equipment is funded largely by donors and grants from community foundations.

Enhanced training for volunteers and staff to ensure a safe, fun, and enriching environment. OAS trained well over 100 new volunteers this past weekend at Mt Bachelor.

More scholarship opportunities to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder participation. All OAS activities are heavily subsidized by generous donors and many are offered free of charge to the community. OAS awarded over $200,000 in scholarships in 2023!

OAS’s programs are not only about sports but also about community building and personal development. They offer a supportive environment where individuals can learn new skills, make lasting friendships, and enjoy the stunning landscapes of Oregon’s famed winter resorts.

To learn more or to register for programs or to become a volunteer, visit https://oregonadaptivesports.org. Donations to support the scholarship fund and equipment needs can be made directly on the website or by contacting OAS.