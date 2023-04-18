▶️ Oregon not stockpiling abortion drug mifepristone

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

As the battle rages in court over the abortion drug mifepristone, Washington and California are stockpiling the drug in case of a ban.

Oregon Governor Kotek’s office said Monday it is exploring options, but has not started buying the medication in mass. Press Secretary Elisabeth Shephard said in a statement:

“Governor Kotek is deeply concerned by the implications of Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration and believes blocking access to Mifepristone is dangerous for patients and sets an alarming precedent of putting politics above established science, medical evidence, and the health and well-being of patients. The Governor has directed the Oregon Health Authority to explore all available avenues for ensuring Oregon is prepared should Mifepristone become less available. That includes evaluating the supply of Mifepristone and Misoprostol and consulting with providers to better understand the potential impact on the provision of abortion and reproductive health care and what additional support might be necessary. She is a fierce advocate for reproductive freedom and is committed to ensuring that abortion continues to be safe and accessible for Oregonians. Governor Kotek also recently joined the Reproductive Freedom Alliance –a coalition of over 20 governors working to protect and expand abortion access across the United States.”

According to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette (PPCW), Mifepristone is used in over half of abortions in the U.S.

“We know that Mifepristone is a safe and effective medication for abortion and miscarriage management care that has been used by more than 5 million people since the FDA approved it,” C.O.O. of PPCW Kenji Nozaki said.

Nazaki added PPCW has confidence in Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to protect access and the distribution of the drug.

“We have not changed anything here in Oregon,” said Nozaki.