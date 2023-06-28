▶️ Record numbers of holiday travelers expected: Here’s when NOT to drive.

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Brace yourselves Central Oregon: The 4th of July holiday travelers are coming.

The American Automobile Association projects staggering numbers of travelers this weekend. Fifty-one million Americans, including 587,000 Oregonians, are traveling for the holiday.

“More than 43 million people will be driving, that includes 460,000 Oregonians,” said Marie Dodds, AAA Oregon-Idaho. “For air travel, we are looking at four million of us taking to the skies and that includes 84,000 Oregonians traveling. All these numbers are setting records.”

Mo Heintz works for Ride 2 You, a bike shop that specializes in renting bikes to visitors and delivers them, for free, to hotel and vacation properties in Bend and Sunriver.

“Some families are flying into Redmond, Ubering into different properties and then their bikes will be waiting for them,” Heintz said. “We’ve lots of promotions and deals because we want everyone exercising, seeing our beautiful town, not sitting in their cars, not sitting in traffic and having fun.”

Staff at the Shell gas station and Red Carpet car wash on North Third Street in Bend say business is coming in waves and they expect it to keep building.

“It can take you as much as two to three times longer to get to your destination,” Dodds said. “The big crunch times if you are driving are Thursday afternoon and then much of the day on Friday. If you can avoid those peak travel times you can save yourself a little bit of time. But keep in mind, with record volumes, it’s going to be busy throughout the holiday weekend.

Early projections that holiday travel volumes would be below the peak of pre-pandemic levels in 2019 have been revised. The travel forecast now is for the most ever.